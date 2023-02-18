New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon took a five-wicket haul as India moved to 179 for seven at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Wickets continued to tumble in the second session of the day as Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Srikar Bharat were sent packing by the spin trio of debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (1/64) Todd Murphy (1/37) and Lyon (5/41).

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 28 and 11 respectively when tea was taken.

India trail Australia by 84 runs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.

India 1st Innings: 179 for 7 in 62 overs (Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/41)

