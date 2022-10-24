Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) All-rounder Wesley Madhevere top-scored with an 18-ball 35 and pulled Zimbabwe to 79 for 5 after a horror start against South Africa in a rain-curtailed nine-over-a-side T20 World Cup match, here on Monday.

Having got a life on 11, Madhevere capitalised on that to prop up Zimbabwe after they were tottering at 19 for four in the fourth over.

The game was shortened after rain delayed the start by more than two hours at Bellerive Oval, which was drowned in water before the groundsmen got it match ready.

The powerplay was reduced to three overs per side with four bowlers allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs each.

In a surprising move, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine opted to bat first despite the threat of rain looming over and the possibility of the Duckworth/Lewis method coming into the picture. The decision backfired as they lost the top four batters with hardly anything on the board.

Lungi Ngidi (2/20) was the wrecker-in-chief early on, having taken the wickets of Regis Chakabva (8) and Sikandar Raza for a second-ball duck. Ngidi had Chakabva caught behind right after the opener had hit the pacer for a six over deep midwicket.

This was after Wayne Parnell gave the Proteas their first breakthrough by removing Ervine (2).

Possessing a potent four-pronged pace attack, the South Africans ran through their overs quickly, even as Zimbabwe top-order struggled to get its act right.

Promoted to number three, Sean Williams was run out after a horrendous call by Wesley Madhevere, as David Miller's throw at the striker's end found the batter short by a few yards in the fourth over.

Zimbabwe got two boundaries in the next over to somewhat break the shackles.

Meanwhile, Ngidi dropped Madhevere in left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's first and only over of the game. The batter was on 11, and he made full use of the life by smashing Kagiso Rabada for 17 runs in the innings' eighth over, including hitting the pacer for a six and two fours.

