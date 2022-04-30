Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged winners at the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 after beating SAI-Academy 3-0 in the Final here on Friday.

Tanvi (14') scored an early goal for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy before Krishna Sharma's (53', 55') twin strikes in a span of two minutes sealed the deal and clinched the Championship for her team, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Speaking on the win, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Coach Vandana Uikey said, "It was a really tough game. We did get the lead in the first quarter, but couldn't capitalise on it in the second and third quarter. After a lot of attempts, we finally got back-to-back goals in the final quarter. Our defence played really well today. Overall, it was a great tournament for the team. We defeated tough opponents in the Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and in the Final as well. It was really great to see these young players overcoming such challenges and emerge as the Winners of the Tournament."

She further expressed, "It's always a special feeling to win the Championship at home. It's a great achievement for these young girls and for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy as well. I believe these types of tournaments will help in developing that competitiveness right from a young age. It will help the players understand their game from a young age itself."

Earlier in the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy outplayed Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur to finish third in the tournament. Rakesh Rani (27', 50') and Captain Namneet Kaur (46', 48') scored a brace each, while Sanna (12'), Vanshika Sharma (29') and Prabhjot Kaur (56') were the other goal-getters for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

The Final Position of the winners of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh are:

First Place - Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy

Second Place - SAI-Academy

Third Place - Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. (ANI)

