Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against each other in match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The SRH vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 01, 2022 (Sunday). So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you SRH vs CSK head to head record, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-game undefeated run came to a halt last time around as they lost to Gujarat Titans. However, Kane Williamson’s tea are still the front runners to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have recorded two wins in their last five games and need to be perfect to keep the top-four hopes alive. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met each other 17 times in IPL. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 12 wins while SRH have emerged victorious five times.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 46 Key Players

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja will be the key players from the Chennai Super Kings camp to watch out for. In Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma and T Natarajan.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 46 Mini Battles

In the CSK vs SRH game, Robin Uthappa vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Aiden Markram vs Ravindra Jadeja.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 46 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 01, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 46 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 46 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

