Players in action on the first day of the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship. (Image: Maharashtra State Championship)

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra)[India], December 29 (ANI): The state-level Kabaddi Championship for 2022, kicked off in Ahmednagar on Thursday.

The Kabaddi tournament in Maharashtra started with a bang, with 26 matches on the first day producing end-to-end action.

While the Ahmednagar men's team defeated the Kolhapur team, the women's team failed to stop the Kolhapur Express, with the latter getting the better of the Ahmednagar team with a staggering 27 points.

The first day of the tournament produced cutthroat competition between Nashik against Mumbai Upnagar in the women's category, with former defeating Mumbai Upnagar with just one point.

In another match, Nanded defeated Beed by just two points.

In the men's second match, Ahmednagar registered a record-breaking victory of 47 points over Hingoli, riding on a stellar performance from Shankar Gadai. The women's team from Pune, Sangli and Mumbai Shahar registered handsome wins with 40 points against Parbhani, Sindhudurga and Satara respectively.

Mahendra Rajput's extraordinary performance of 27 raid points and 15 successful raids led Dhule to a 13-point victory over Beed. His was the 'Performance Spotlight' for the day.

With 39 matches scheduled for Day 2 of the tournament, it is going to be a crucial day for all the teams as they try to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The tournament is being streamed live on the SportVot app. (ANI)

