Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): Stand-in-captain Litton Das was ecstatic after the win in the second ODI against India and praised the batting duo for pulling the team out of trouble to post a challenging total at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahudullah stitched a match-winning partnership of 148 runs to propel their team's total to 271/7. They came in to bat when the Bangla Tigers were in a spot of bother having lost six wickets for just 69 runs. The duo helped Bangaldesh clinch a second ODI series victory against India at home.

"Very happy, to win in my first series as captain, it feels good. We felt that 240-250 was a good score. We were under pressure but they (Mahmudullah and Mehidy) were brilliant. Don't know what their conversations were, but what they did was simply superb," a happy Bangladesh captain said.

The stand-in-captain, who replaced Tamim Iqbal at the beginning of the series, shared his strategy of rotating his bowlers to not let the Indian batters settle down. He also added that the team will not put in a lacklustre performance in the next match having won the series and will look to make a clean sweep.

"I wanted to rotate my main bowlers around because it was a good pitch in the second half, so I couldn't afford to bowl too many of my main bowlers early on. The focus for the next game will also be about winning," Das said.

Bangladesh survived a late blitz from an injured Rohit Sharma to secure a narrow five-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing with a heavily bandaged left thumb, the gallant half-century from the Indian captain could not save India from a consecutive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh as Mustafizur Rahman defended 20 runs from the last over to secure a win for his team.

Ebadot Hossain fired again with the ball and picked up three wickets while centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with two scalps. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a patient inning of 82 runs.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, India were tottering at 208/7 with no hope of making a match out of the run-chase, but the Indian captain came out to bat and went hell for leather to give the Bangladeshi team a major scare. The skipper tried to pull a heist at the fag end of the innings but fell short of one big hit on the last ball of the inning.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah steadied Bangladesh after an early shock with a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket to post a challenging 271/7 against India.

Miraz was the top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 100 of 83 balls while Mahmudullah played a crucial knock of 77 runs of 96 deliveries. For India, Washington Sundar bagged three while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each. (ANI)

