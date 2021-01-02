Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished former India skipper Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery just minutes after news broke that the 48-year-old BCCI President has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Mamata tweeted.

Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty.

"Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger and the medical team is looking into this," the source said.

India's stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former England skipper Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the former Indian skipper.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon," tweeted Rahane.

Dhawan wrote: "Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon."

The BCCI president Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.

"If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor. (ANI)

