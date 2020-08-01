Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the East Bengal club and its innumerable fans on its centenary foundation day on Saturday.

She said the glorious legacy of the club is a matter of envy for clubs around the world.

"Congratulations to @eastbengalfc & its fans for completing 100 years today. Your glorious legacy is an envy for football clubs around the world,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Founded on this day in 1920, East Bengal went on to become one of the country's most successful football clubs.

