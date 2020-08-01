ENG vs IRE Live Score Updates: England are locking horns with Ireland in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. Eoin Morgan and Co, who won the series opener by six wickets, have a great chance to seal the series. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for Ireland and they must put their best foot forward. Just like the previous game, this match is also being played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and the track is likely to behave the same. Fast bowlers got some purchase with the new ball but the pitch became ideal for batsmen in the latter half. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live action. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2020 on SonyLiv.

Unfortunately, rain is expected to play a part in the game and the fans must keep their fingers crossed. However, with the conditions being cloudy, the role of the fast bowlers becomes even more significant. England’s left-arm pacer David Willey, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the opening game, is again expected to play an important part while Saqib Mahmood and Tom Curran will also look to make a mark. In the batting department, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow weren’t able to put on a substantial score in last ODI and will look to redeem themselves while Sam Billings and skipper Eoin Morgan will look to replicate their heroics. England vs Ireland, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

For Ireland, debutant Curtis Campher impressed one and all in his maiden outing and the home team must vary of him. However, the dismal performance of other batsmen was a major reason behind Ireland’s poor show. Veterans like Paul Stirling and Kevin O’ Brien must put their hands up in order to get a different outcome.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(c), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan(c), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood