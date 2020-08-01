Prime Minister wished East Bengal football club on the completion of a 100 years of their existence. It was on this day a century ago that the stone was laid for one-half of Bengal’s two big football giants. Calling it a milestone for India sport, the Prime Minister urged the East Bengal football club to continue to illuminate the Kolkata Maidan and keep making the nation proud. The club, despite its financial struggles in recent years, celebrated its centenary day on August 01, 2020 (Saturday). Fans of the club from various parts of the world have flooded social media with a congratulatory message and wishes on the achievement and also exclaimed their pride in supporting the institution. Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Out on Two Big Records After Being Excluded From Juventus’ Squad for Final Serie A 2019–20 Match Against Roma.

“Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of @eastbengalfc,” said the in his tweet. “This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. May the East Bengal Mashal forever illuminate the Maidan!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates East Bengal

Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of @eastbengalfc. This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. May the East Bengal Mashal forever illuminate the Maidan! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

East Bengal came close to joining the Indian Super League (ISL), India’s premier football league, last season. But failed to garner enough support from chief sponsors Quess Corp leading to a serious dispute between them which resulted in Quess leaving the club as sponsors at the end of this season. That has left East Bengal without any sponsor for the current season with their chances of entering the ISL diminishing by the day. The club have until August 31 to find a sponsor and enter the franchise league.

