Chester, Jan 13 (AP) Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty Friday of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Jurors at Chester Crown Court in northwest England could not reach verdicts on two other allegations against Mendy — one of attempted rape and another of rape — and were discharged.

Prosecutors said they will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts at the end of a months-long trial.

Mendy, 28, covered his face with both hands and was gently rocking back and forth as the jury foreman delivered the verdicts in a hushed courtroom, Britain's Press Association reported. The not-guilty verdicts related to four young women or teenagers.

The unanimous verdicts were delivered on Wednesday by the seven men and four women on the jury. One juror had been discharged earlier for medical reasons.

The verdicts could not be reported until jurors concluded considering the remaining two counts. They were given a majority direction by the judge, meaning he would accept a 10-1 majority on any verdict.

After 14 days of deliberation, the jurors could not reach verdicts.

Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who was the co-accused alongside Mendy and an alleged "fixer," was found not guilty of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him by five other women.

Mendy and Matturie had been on trial since August 10, accused of multiple sexual offences by 13 women. They denied all the charges.

Man City released a short statement, saying it noted the verdict relating to Mendy.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time," City said. AP

