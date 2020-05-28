Sports News | Manchester City Women Appoint Gareth Taylor as Head Coach

Manchester [UK], May 28 (ANI): Manchester City on Thursday announced the appointment of Gareth Taylor as the head coach of the club's women team.

Taylor signed a three-year deal to become the new head coach of Manchester City women. The 47-year-old has led City's Under-18s for the past three seasons, having previously overseen the club's Under-16s.nAlso Read | Jasprit Bumrah Missing Early Morning Training Sessions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taylor succeeds Nick Cushing, who also started his coaching career in Manchester City's Academy before spending six trophy-laden years with Manchester City Women ahead of his recent switch to New York City FC.

Reflecting on his appointment, Taylor said he is 'extremely excited' about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players.nAlso Read | Cyclone Amphan: Consortium of Footballers Aim to Help Amphan-Affected West Bengal.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City Women and I'm extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years," the club's official website quoted Taylor as saying.

"I'm really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can't wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive FA WSL season in 2020/21," he added.

Head of Women's Football, Gavin Makel, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Gareth into the role of Manchester City Women's Head Coach."

"Over the last few years, I have been fortunate enough to see first-hand the qualities that Gareth possesses. Not only in terms of his abilities as a coach who develops individuals, but also in the way that he leads, whilst exuberating the values and ethos that we hold dear as a club," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)