Sherford [UK], May 30 (ANI): Manchester United hosted its end-of-season awards (2022/23) awards for the men's and women's teams on Monday. Alessia Russo was voted the Manchester United Women's Player of the Year (2022/23 season).

As per Manchester United, Russo was voted by fans after scoring 12 goals in all competitions this season. She has been very significant in Man United's success including the pivotal winning goal against Arsenal at the Emirates in November.

Russo followed fellow Man United team-mate Ella Toone, who won the award last year. She also became the first player to get a hat trick for her team in March.

She scored three goals in the 5-1 win over Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village all of her efforts came in close proximity to the goal.

After scoring the goals Russo said that it's her job to be in the right places at the right time and score goals for her team.

"They were tap-ins, but a goal is a goal and I'll take it! That's my job, to try and be in the right places as much as possible. I thought we built the chances really well and when you're getting crosses like that, you've got to put it in the back of the net."

"We've got to be patient, but when the chances come and we're ruthless like we were, it sets yourself up and you can build momentum." She added as per Manchester United's official website.

Winner at the Machester United 2022/23 Awards Night

Men's Team: Player of the Season: Marcus Rashford, Player's Player of the Season: Marcus Rashford, Goal of the Season: Antony vs Barcelona.

Women's Team: Player of the Season: Alessia Russo, Player's Player of the Season: Hannah Blundell, Goal of the Season: Alessia Russo vs Arsenal. (ANI)

