New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event in Porbandar, Gujarat, with Olympic medal winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain extending support to the initiative from Guwahati.

More than 150 riders followed Mandaviya from the Municipal Arts & Commerce College to the Taluka School Cricket Ground at Upleta in Porbandar -- his Lok Sabha constituency -- to complete a 5km distance.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of PFC vs KBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Borgohain joined the cycling initiative from SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati along with other eminent athletes from various parts of the country.

Former World Wrestling Professionals Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh also pledged his support by taking part in the event in Delhi.

Also Read | Pat Cummins’ Success Story as Captain: A Look at What Australian Captain Has Won in His Career After Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Victory.

The cycling event has been organised in more than 2500 locations across the country since it was launched by Mandaviya last month.

"Cycling is a solution to pollution. It is a health mantra. Everyone should cycle as it is beneficial for keeping one fit. You can form a group and can cycle together," Mandaviya said in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the objective of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Sports Ministry, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India Centres (KICs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)