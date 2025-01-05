Punjab has hit a roadblock in the Indian Super League with defeats in their last three league matches after a decent start to the campaign. They face Kerala Blasters this evening, looking to move north in the points table as they have dropped to the eighth spot. Opponents Kerala Blasters have been struggling themselves and four defeats in the last five matches have set the alarm bells ringing. Both the clubs are in dire need of a win here to give themselves a significant lift ahead of the business end of the tournament. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Ezequiel Vidal received his marching orders in the last game for Punjab and he is now suspended alongside Luka Majcen. Ivan Novoselec and Filip Mrzljak also miss out for the home side due to injuries. Asmir Sujic and Nihal Sudeesh will have to play a key role for the team in attack while midfield responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Nikhil Prabhu and Leon Augustine.

Kerala Blasters will be without the services of the injured Vibin Mohanan, Jesus Jimenez, and Mohammed Aimen. Noah Sadaoui is their talisman in the forward line and his ability to score out of nowhere makes him special. Danish Bhat and Korou Singh will be deployed in midfield, aiming to be the cover for defence. Check out Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match details and viewing options.

When is Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in for their 13th match of the ISL 2024-25 season. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming online for free. Punjab will dominate the game since they are at home but expect Kerala to find a way to draw this tie.

