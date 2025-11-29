New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India's three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar will lead India's eight-member squad at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, China, starting Sunday.

The team includes Akash Pal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Payas Jain, Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade, and Swastika Ghosh.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row: In Fresh Twist, Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi Denies Role in Ongoing Controversy, Details Inside.

With the mixed team table tennis format set to debut at the LA 2028 Olympics, this year's championship takes on special significance, as per Olympics.com.

The 2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup marks the third edition of the tournament, with Chengdu hosting for the third consecutive year. The Sichuan Gymnasium will once again host the event, having done so in previous years.

Also Read | KL Rahul Says India Will Be 'More Excited' if MS Dhoni Turns Up To Watch Opening ODI Against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium.

Hosts China won both previous editions, while the Republic of Korea finished as runners-up.

Besides Manika and Manav, Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is also part of the contingent of Indian table tennis players who will be in action in Chengdu over the next week.

Indian table tennis squad for ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025:

Indian table tennis team: Manav Thakkar (men), Akash Pal (men), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men), Payas Jain (men), Manika Batra (women), Diya Chitale (women), Yashaswini Ghorpade (women), Swastika Ghosh (women). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)