Nairn (Scotland), Jun 12 (PTI) India's Mannat Brar fired fine rounds of 73 and 71 to lie Tied-16th in the strokeplay segment of the prestigious 122nd Women's Amateur Championship.

With the top 64 of the 144 starters moving into the matchplay segment, Mannat also made the grade.

Mannat, the All India amateur champion, is ranked 389th in the world and recently teed up at pro events on the Ladies European Tour's Access series and also made the cut in one of them.

Last year, she finished T-11 in the Hero Women's Indian Open, a Ladies European Tour event. She was the top Indian finisher despite being an amateur.

Mannat clashed with Uma Bergner of Germany and she trounced her 5&4 with four holes to spare to enter the last 16.

She will meet Rebekah Gardner of Ireland in the next round. Rebekah had shot a similar even par two round total in the strokeplay segment.

In the strokeplay, Mannat had five birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey in the first round, while on the second day she had five birdies and four bogeys.

Jasmine Koo (68-70) conjured a grandstand finish at Nairn to top the stroke play qualifying in The 122nd Women's Amateur Championship. PTI

