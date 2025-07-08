Modinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 2025 season of ASMITA league which got underway with weightlifting here on Tuesday.

As many as 42 girls will compete across eight different weight categories in the two-day event being held at the Weightlifting Warriors Academy.

"It our mission to create opportunities at every level and then spot talent and groom them. I see there is a lot of fire in the eyes of these kids who have turned up here. I am sure we will be able to find another Mirabai Chanu. You can't have a better role model than Mirabai Chanu," Mandaviya said.

In the current financial year 2025-26, as many as 852 leagues across 15 sports disciplines have been planned in the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women), which is a part of Khelo India's gender neutral mission to promote sports among women through leagues and competition.

The leagues spread across the states and Union Territories, will feature over 70,000 female athletes. Last season, 550 leagues were conducted across 27 sports disciplines that enabled participation of 53,101 female athletes.

The minister reiterated the government's "360 degrees" commitment to sports and emphasised how this is reflected in the sports budget that has increased four folds in the last 10 years.

"We are looking to reach every corner of India and tell aspiring sportspersons that we now have a pathway for you to rise and shine. Our Khelo Bharat Niti (sports policy) has been designed in this manner and having collaborated with the National Education Policy, we are giving a lot of impetus to school sports,” said Mandaviya.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Raksha Khadse, and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu were among the host of dignitaries who were present at the inauguration.

"ASMITA is a big pillar in our robust sports programme. Women have demonstrated their ability to excel in sports and sky is the limit for them. The intent in the eyes of the kids is something that needs to be cultivated,” said Khadse.

Chanu said the ASMITA Leagues which started in 2021 have been a huge boon to women in sports.

"A scheme just for women is a huge thing. Earlier we didn't have this. For players it's huge. It's tiered structure is perfectly scripted. Everyone now has a vision on how to make it to the highest level," said Chanu.

