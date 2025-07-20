Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): The last rites of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh were held in Jalandhar on Sunday, following his tragic death in a road accident on July 14.

Family members, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their respects to the iconic runner, who was fondly known as the 'Sikh Superman' and the 'Turbaned Tornado' for his remarkable achievements in marathon running.

Fauja was hit by an unknown white vehicle while out on his routine walk and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred on Monday around 3 pm, when Fauja Singh, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station, stepped out for a walk after lunch.

While he was walking alone towards the highway, a speeding vehicle hit him. He was immediately rushed to Shriman Hospital, but passed away during treatment at 7 pm, police said.

Speaking on Fauja Singh's demise, his grandson Harleen Singh told ANI, "We found out about his accident 30 minutes after it happened. At that time, my uncle said he was only wounded in the elbows. Two to three hours later, we learned that he had not regained consciousness, shocking everyone here. He promoted sports, Sikhism, and an anti-drug initiative. When he started running marathons, he donated his money."

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman', stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities.

Remembered as a symbol of resilience and inspiration, Fauja Singh's legacy will continue to motivate generations around the world. (ANI)

