Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Zimbabwe will be taking on South Africa at the Harare Sports Club, looking to secure their first win of the Tri-Nation series. The home side have lost their opening two games to South Africa and New Zealand already and they will be under duress in this must-win tie for them. The team lacks the quality to put on a fight against two tough opponents, but in T20 cricket, there is always a chance of an upset. Opponents South Africa have won one and lost one so far and their main aim will be to book a place in the finals this evening with a win. Zimbabwe versus South Africa starts at 4:30 PM IST. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of ZIM vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

Batting is a problem area for Zimbabwe and once again was the reason for their downfall in the recent loss to the BlackCaps. Wesley Madhevere and Brian Benett got starts in the top order but failed to capitalise on it and get a big score. Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl in the middle order faced a similar situation and the hosts need their big guns to fire. In terms of bowling, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will be the key players.

Rassie van der Dussen led Proteas have players that are known to feature in the franchise cricket consistently and that gives them an edge. Dewald Brevis and George Linde scored quick-fire thirties in the game against New Zealand to almost get them home, but fell short at the end. Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi can pick up early wickets, but Gerald Coetzee and Corbin Bosch will need to work on their economy rate in the middle phases. New Zealand Beat Zimbabwe by Eight Wickets in ZIM vs NZ T20I Match; Devon Conway and Matt Henry’s Brilliant Outings Help Black Caps Register Consecutive Victories in Tri-Series 2025.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4 Date Sunday, July 20 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 4th T20I of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, July 20. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and it begins at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the ZIM vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 online viewing options, read below. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. The ZIM vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website and fans can watch the same by purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans also buy a tour pass to watch the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming of all matches, worth Rs 89. South Africa should secure a routine win here, with there being a wide gulf in class between the two teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).