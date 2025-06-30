London [UK], June 30 (ANI): Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has been named the batting coach for Southern Brave's men's team for the upcoming 2025 edition of The Hundred. He replaces Jimmy Adams, who will be coaching Hampshire in the One Day Cup during August, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Trescothick currently serves as the batting coach for the England men's team and stepped in as interim coach during their white-ball series last July. This marks his first coaching assignment in The Hundred.

Luke Williams has been appointed as the new head coach of Southern Brave's women's side for The Hundred 2025, taking over from Charlotte Edwards, who recently stepped up as head coach of the England Women's team.

Williams brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role. He has been part of the Brave setup since the tournament's inception, serving as Edwards' assistant. Under their leadership, the team reached the final in 2021 and 2022 before finally clinching their maiden title in 2023.

Beyond The Hundred, Williams has also found success on other major stages. He led the Adelaide Strikers to back-to-back Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) titles in 2022 and 2023, and steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first-ever trophy in the Women's Premier League 2024.

Following Edwards' transition to the national role, Williams was involved as a consultant coach during England Women's recent home series against the West Indies. At Southern Brave, he will be reunited with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, a familiar face from his time at the Strikers.

"It's a privilege to take charge of Southern Brave this year from Charlotte Edwards," Williams said in a statement, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Having worked with the team since for a number of years, we have an excellent group of players and staff and recruited well in the draft earlier this year, so hopefully we can get back to Finals Day and lift the trophy this summer," he added. (ANI)

