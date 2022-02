London, Feb 15 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

Also Read | #BoycottCSK Trends on Twitter After Franchise Signs Sri Lankan Spinner Maheesh Theeksana in IPL 2022 Auction.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Three of the competition's top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona.

Also Read | IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022, Kolkata Weather and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match At Eden Gardens.

Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench.

The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch.

City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn't reached this stage since 2008-09.

ENGLAND

Manchester United will look to end a three-match winless run by beating Brighton at home to climb into the Premier League's top four.

United cannot hold onto a lead at the moment, having been pegged back by Burnley and Southampton for 1-1 draws in the league last week. Before that, United relinquished another lead against second-tier Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and ended up losing in a penalty shootout.

United is in fifth place, a point behind fourth-place West Ham and with an inferior goal difference of 5. Brighton is in ninth place, seven points behind United. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)