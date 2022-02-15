India and West Indies face-off in the game's shortest format now after competing in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Men in Blue won the three-match ODI series 3-0 and now will have their eyes set on the T20I series. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022, we take a look at the Kolkata weather forecast and the pitch report of the Eden Gardens. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Kolkata.

The weather forecast for Kolkata is good for February 16, the date for the first T20I between India and West Indies. The first T20I starts at 07:00 PM and the weather is expected to drop to 22 degrees by then. There is no chance of rain as well. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 in Kolkata

Kolkata Weather February 16, 2022

Source: accuweather.com

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: Expect some movement for pacers early on. And thus team winning the toss may opt to bowl first. As the game progresses the pitch will be good for batting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).