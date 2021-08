Tokyo, Aug 4 (AP) American Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women's 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds here on Wednesday.

She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.

McLaughlin set the previous world record of 51.90 seconds in June. Muhammad, who set the world record twice in 2019 and won the world championship gold medal that year, finished in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03. (AP)

