Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Chennai is set to witness a landmark addition to the Indian endurance sports calendar with the country's first-ever 5i50 Triathlon Chennai, alongside the launch of the DuYoska Duathlon, scheduled for January 11.

To be held with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) as the presenting sponsor, the event will make India the third country in Asia and sixth worldwide to host the globally recognised IRONMAN Group's 5i50 Triathlon, as per a release.

5i50 Triathlon is one of the world's most popular Olympic distance (51.50 km) triathlon formats, featuring a 1.5 km swim, 40 km cycling leg, and a 10 km run. Designed as a stepping stone for emerging athletes, the format enables them to progress towards IRONMAN 70.3 and full-distance IRONMAN races.

The inaugural edition has already drawn strong participation, with 529 registered athletes, including 83 women competitors. The event will also feature 17 international athletes and more than 150 participants from Tamil Nadu, underscoring both global interest and strong local representation for the landmark debut.

Speaking at the press conference, Deepak Raj, CEO, Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India, said, "We are extremely grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for their continued support, which has been instrumental in bringing IRONMAN's 5i50 Triathlon to Tamil Nadu. Chennai is a fantastic location, and we are delighted to make this an annual event and grow it further in the years to come."

The occasion marked the unveiling of the official finisher T-shirt and medal for IRONMAN 5i50 Chennai, in the presence of media and athletes. Present at the event were Deepak Raj, CEO, Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India; Thiru Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and Thiru Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

In another significant first, the race day will also feature the DuYoska Duathlon, bringing the World Classic Duathlon Series to India. Race categories include Sprint Duathlon (5 km Run, 20 km Cycle, 2.5 km Run), Olympic Duathlon (10 km Run, 40 km Cycle, 5 km Run) and Policy Bazaar IRONKIDS (1 km, 2 km, and 3 km distances) for ages 6-16.

Thiru Satyabrata Sahu, IAS Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, stated, "We are delighted that Chennai is hosting this landmark endurance sporting event for the first time, bringing together national and international athletes on a global platform. I congratulate the organising team for their efforts and encourage everyone to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, enjoy the competition, and work collectively towards expanding participation in the coming years."

Thiru Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) added, "Bringing IRONMAN's 5i50 Triathlon to Chennai has been a long-cherished vision driven by Chennai's strong culture of cycling, running, and swimming. I would like to thank the Government of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, for recognising this vision, extending unwavering support, and making this event possible."

The DuYoska Duathlon will begin at 6:00 AM at the MGM Beach Resort, while the IRONMAN 5i50 Triathlon will commence at 7:00 AM at Kovalam Beach. (ANI)

