Madrid, Mar 10 (AP) The new Formula 1 track in Madrid will be called the Madring, organizers said Monday.

The new venue is due to bring F1 to the Spanish capital from next year with a 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) circuit laid out around an area of exhibition halls near Madrid's main airport, using a mix of existing roads and purpose-built sections of track. Organizers have signed a decade-long contract with F1 through 2035.

The choice of Madring echoes the likes of Austria's Red Bull Ring and Hungary's Hungaroring, both regular fixtures on the F1 calendar.

The name “aims to establish a concise and memorable identity that directly references its host city, is instantly recognizable worldwide, and requires no translation,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers added the name is meant to emphasize the track's connection to the city of Madrid and said it would be a “spectacle circuit” similar to the F1 venues in Miami, Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas.

The new track is due to take over the Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya near Barcelona, which has hosted the race since 1991. F1 last raced near Madrid in 1981 at the Jarama circuit on the city's outskirts. (AP)

