F1 2025 season in just weeks away and ahead of the new season, Sydney hosted Race of Champions event where former racers were present. During the presentation, former Ferrari racer Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to Michael Schumacher who is battling with brain injuries. A skiing accident in 2013 resulted in severe brain injuries to the seven-time champion and since then the German racer avoided public appearances. He is currently recovering from the same under the care of this family. Carlos Sainz Recalls Pressure During Formula One Debut With Red Bull, Credits His Father For Helping Him Navigate Those Challenging Times Ahead of F1 2025 Season.

Sebastian Vettel Paying Tribute to Michael Schumacher During 2025 Race of Champions

Seb and Mick helped unfurl a banner for Michael Schumacher at the Race Of Champions ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fQ2LaEXucw — Autosport (@autosport) March 8, 2025

