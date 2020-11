Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): The men's national hockey camp that is currently underway in SAI Bengaluru will be concluding on December 12, instead of the original date of conclusion which was on December 18.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the chief coach of men's senior hockey team, Graham Reid.

Also Read | Janhit Mein Jaari: Mary Kom Shares First Look Poster of Omung Kumar's Next (Read Tweet).

"After four months of continuous camp, it would give the athletes a longer break of three weeks, from December 12, 2020 to January 5, 2021," Hockey India said in an official release.

During this three week break, a comprehensive strength and conditioning program will be given to the athletes by the chief coach and the scientific advisor of the men's seinor team to complete.

Also Read | Olympiacos vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2020-21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The Indian men's hockey team have been training at the SAI Bengaluru Centre since August this year, as sports began to resume in a phased manner after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team had already qualified for the Olympics last year. The Tokyo Olympics will take place next year from July 23- August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)