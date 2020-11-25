Manchester City will look to confirm their place in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 when they visit Greece to play Olympiacos in their fourth match of Group C in the UCL. City, who dealt another blow to their Premier League title hopes after 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, are on top of Group C with nine points and can secure qualification into the UCL knockouts with a win against Olympiacos. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online for Olympiacos vs Manchester City Group C match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Draw Intriguing 10-Year Plan For Barcelona Superstar.

Olympiacos need a win to keep themselves alive in Group C and are third in the group behind City and Porto. They only have three points after three rounds and need victories to keep their slim hopes alive of finishing within the top two in the group. The home side will be without Youssef El-Arabi, Ahmed Mahgoub and Vasilis Sourlis. All three players tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in self-isolation. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Lead Shortlist for Men’s Player of the Year; Jurgen Klopp, Marcelo Bielsa Named Among Best Coach Nominees.

They are also missing Mathieu Valbuena due to injury while Bruma, Ruben Vinagre and Jose Holebas are doubtful. City also have a number of injury concerns with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Nathan Ake carrying knocks. Sergio Aguero, who returned from a knee injury, is expected to start while Raheem Sterling, who only played as a substitute against Spurs due to an ankle problem, could also start.

When is Olympiacos vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Olympiacos vs Manchester City match will be held at the Karaiskakis Stadium. The match will take place on November 25, 2020 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Olympiacos vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Olympiacos vs Manchester City UCL Group C match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Olympiacos vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those not able to follow the game live on Sony channels can watch the Olympiacos vs Manchester City match live online. SonyLiv, the online platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the OLY vs MCI Group C match online for fans in India.

