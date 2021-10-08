Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Mumbai Indians made 235 for nine in their must-win match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 82 off 40 balls.

MI have to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table and qualify for the play-offs.

Brief scores: MI 235/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 82, Ishan Kishan 84; Jason Holder 4/52).

