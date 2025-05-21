Sports News | MI Thrash DC by 59 Runs to Seal Final Playoff Berth

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to seal the final playoff berth in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| May 21, 2025 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | MI Thrash DC by 59 Runs to Seal Final Playoff Berth

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to seal the final playoff berth in the IPL here on Wednesday.

In the process, MI knocked DC out of the competition.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: Andrew Flintoff's 17-Year-Old Son Rocky Flintoff, Fit-Again Chris Woakes Part of England Lions Squad for India A Series.

Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as MI posted a 180 for five. In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).

-->

Sports News | MI Thrash DC by 59 Runs to Seal Final Playoff Berth

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to seal the final playoff berth in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| May 21, 2025 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | MI Thrash DC by 59 Runs to Seal Final Playoff Berth

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to seal the final playoff berth in the IPL here on Wednesday.

In the process, MI knocked DC out of the competition.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: Andrew Flintoff's 17-Year-Old Son Rocky Flintoff, Fit-Again Chris Woakes Part of England Lions Squad for India A Series.

Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as MI posted a 180 for five. In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).

Delhi Capitals: 121 allout in 18.2 overs (Sameer Rizvi 39; Mitchell Santner 3/11, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12)

Also Read | Why Axar Patel Is Not Playing MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Check Reason Behind Delhi Capitals’ Captain’s Absence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
suryakumar yadav
5000+K+ searches
abhijit iyer mitra
500+K+ searches
faheem ashraf
500+K+ searches
ipl match schedule
500+K+ searches
केएल राहुल
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News

India

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel