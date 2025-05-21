Sports News | MI Thrash DC by 59 Runs to Seal Final Playoff Berth

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to seal the final playoff berth in the IPL here on Wednesday.
In the process, MI knocked DC out of the competition.
Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as MI posted a 180 for five. In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).
Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as MI posted a 180 for five. In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).
Delhi Capitals: 121 allout in 18.2 overs (Sameer Rizvi 39; Mitchell Santner 3/11, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
