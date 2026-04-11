New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell sparked significant debate during the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match by twice walking away from his crease to protest the unorthodox bowling action of Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq. The incident, which occurred at the National Stadium in Karachi, has reignited discussions regarding the legality of 'pause-and-release' delivery strides in T20 cricket. Spider Cam Issue Causes Long Delay in Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match.

Daryl Mitchell Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses

Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq 😂 #QTGVRWP pic.twitter.com/2CO6z4NvR9 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) April 10, 2026

The Incident at Karachi

During the ninth over of the Rawalpindiz chase, Mitchell appeared visibly unsettled by Tariq’s signature stuttering run-up and mid-action pause. As the spinner reached his delivery stride, Mitchell pulled out of his stance twice, gesturing to the on-field umpires that the delay in release disrupted his timing.

The interruptions led to a brief standoff and a formal discussion between the umpires and both players. While the umpires ultimately allowed play to proceed without penalising the bowler, the moment was widely captured in viral footage, showing Mitchell pointing toward the bowler's feet to highlight the irregularity of the rhythm.

Ravi Ashwin’s Dead Ball Theory

The tactical move is being widely linked to advice previously shared by Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. On his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin had suggested that batters should simply walk away if they feel a bowler’s pause is inconsistent, effectively forcing a 'dead ball' call. Babar Azam Reacts in Anger After Reporter Compares Him To Virat Kohli in PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Ashwin took to the social media platform X shortly after the match, posting, "Well done, Mitchell. Now it’s up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, the batter has every right to move away".

Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Daryl Mitchell

Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause ⌚️ isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins.… https://t.co/16dreiVxlL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2026 However, a protest divided opinion in the commentary box. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja criticised the New Zealand international, suggesting that professional batters should remain ready regardless of the bowler's tempo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).