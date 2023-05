Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan c Pooran b Yash Thakur 15

Rohit Sharma c Badoni b Naveen-ul-Haq 11

Cameron Green b Naveen-ul-Haq 41

Suryakumar Yadav c Gowtham b Naveen-ul-Haq 33

Tilak Varma c Hooda b Naveen-ul-Haq 26

Tim David c Hooda b Yash Thakur 13

Nehal Wadhera c Ravi Bishnoi b Yash Thakur 23

Chris Jordan c Hooda b Mohsin Khan 4

Hrithik Shokeen not out 0

Extras: (B-8 LB-2 W-6) 16

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 182

Fall of wickets: 1/30 2/38 3/104 4/105 5/148 6/159 7/168 8/182

Bowling: Krunal Pandya 4-0-38-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 1-0-8-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-38-4, Yash Thakur 4-0-34-3, Mohsin Khan 3-0-24-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-30-0. More

