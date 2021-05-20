Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): Track legend Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Milkha Singh's son confirmed that his father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. (ANI)

