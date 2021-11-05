Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Nov 5 (PTI) Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar were off to modest starts as they turned in over-par cards in the opening round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here.

On a day when play was delayed by an hour due to morning fog at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Aditi (73) was the leading Indian at T-40th, while Tvesa and Diksha carded 2-over 74 each and were T-53rd.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Retirement: West Indies All-Rounder to Retire from International Cricket After ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and New Zealand's Lydia Ko shared the lead after the opening day. Both shot 5-under 67 and led by one.

Aditi had two birdies against three bogeys, while Tvesa stumbled to four bogeys, but she did have an eagle on Par-5 13th.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here Are 5 Times King Kohli's Sportsmanship Won Millions of Hearts (Check Pictures and Videos).

Diksha had three bogeys against one birdie.

Ko, who began her round on the 10th tee, took advantage of the morning conditions carding six birdies and one bogey for a round of 67 (-5) to post the best score.

The two-time Major winner put on a fine display of iron play and it helped her ensure a solid start.

From the afternoon groups, it was three-time Solheim Cup winner Ciganda who climbed to the top of the standings.

Ciganda, a four-time winner on the LET, got off to a stunning start with six birdies and one bogey on her front nine to make the turn in 31.

With the wind picking up in her final nine holes, Ciganda dropped a shot on the 17th but birdied 18th to also finish on 5-under-par.

Three players are in a share of third place including Swedish duo Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, who both shot rounds of 68. The Swedish duo was joined by Switzerland's Kim Metraux.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)