Liverpool, Apr 11 (AP) Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool, the club said Friday.

The Egypt forward was due to be out of contract at the end of this season. Salah has been with Liverpool since 2017.

Also Read | Badminton Asia Championships 2025: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Pair Loses Against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in Quarterfinals As Indian Challenge Ends.

Liverpool didn't disclose the length of Salah's new deal but the player suggested it might be a two-year extension.

“It's great, I had my best years here,” Salah said. “I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10.” (AP) AM

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)