Liverpool [UK], June 9 (ANI): Mohamed Salah on Wednesday has been voted as Liverpool's Men's Player of the Season.

The Egyptian wins the 2021-22 prize after a vote from supporters and Forever Reds, the club's official former players association.

Salah, who scored 31 goals and delivered 15 assists in all competitions during the campaign, edged out Alisson Becker in the polls to retain the award.

It's the latest individual accolade collected by the No.11, having been named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 and PFA Fans' Player of the Year. Salah came out on top in a fan poll to claim the accolade for the third time in his career, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice the other nominees.

Salah's contribution in the Premier League in the term gone by also led to him scooping up the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

The sensational solo run and goal by Mohamed Salah against Manchester City was also voted as the Premier League 2021/2022 Goal of the Season. The Liverpool star won the award after showing sublime skill and strength to weave past three players, before twisting and turning past a fourth and drilling a shot beyond Ederson from a tight angle with his right foot.

His 23 goals saw him share the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, while he finished one above teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the assist rankings.

Salah reached the 30-goal mark in a season for the third time in his Anfield career, becoming just the fourth player in the club's history to achieve the feat.

He also climbed up to outright ninth place on Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers list, with his overall tally currently standing at 156 goals from 254 appearances.

On a collective level, Salah started both the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp's Reds completed a domestic double. (ANI)

