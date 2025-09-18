Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Afghanistan superstar Mohammad Nabi scripts history as he becomes the first Afghan batter to slam 6000 international runs across all formats.

He achieved this feat in his recent outing against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Nabi has smashed 6057 runs in 315 international fixtures with two centuries and 24 half-centuries at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 101.11. He has scored 33 runs in three Tests, 3667 runs in 173 ODIs and 2357 runs in 139 T20I matches.

Nabi is Afghanistan's highest run-getter in T20Is and second-leading run scorer in the 50-over format of the game.

Coming to the match, Mohammad Nabi slammed a 22-ball 60 to steer Afghanistan to 169/8 in their must-win match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Nabi turned the game around with a breathtaking finale, smashing five sixes off Dunith Wellalage in the final over after Afghanistan struggled to 137/7 in 19 overs. He achieved his half-century in just 18 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in T20Is for Afghanistan, surpassing his own previous record and Gulbadin Naib's shared record of 21 balls.

Nuwan Thushara was Sri Lanka's standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 4/18. Earlier, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan had won the toss and chosen to bat in the crucial match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

While India and Pakistan have booked their spots in the Super 4s from Group A, three teams - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are currently vying for the two remaining slots from Group B. (ANI)

