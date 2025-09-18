Some explosive hitting from Mohammad Nabi in the death overs of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match. Afghanistan were struggling with their batting and 114/7 at one point. But it is when Mohammad Nabi who was taking time to get in, broke free and he scored a 20-ball half-century to power Afghanistan to a solid total. He scored 32 runs off the last over which was bowler by Dunith Wellalage. He absolutely demolished the left arm spinner to all parts of the ground and hit him for five sixes in the over. Kusal Perera Scalps Sensational Juggling Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Darwish Rasooli During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammad Nabi Smashes 32 Runs in One Over of Dunith Wellalage

6 6 6 nb 6 6 1 32 runs scored by Muhammad Nabi in the last over Afghanistan 169-8 Srilanka need 170 to win #AsiaCup2025 #AFGvSL #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/hkMt8Ua5y3 — Amad Shabbir (@aaddi123) September 18, 2025

