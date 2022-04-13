Kalyani (WB), Apr 13 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting and Real Kashmir FC will face off in the I-League here on Thursday, both looking for a win after failing to achieve one in their respective outings last week.

The Black and White Brigade suffered a setback against RoundGlass Punjab in the last match while the Snow Leopards squandered a two-goal advantage against Rajasthan United to settle a solitary point.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Second Leg Football Match in IST.

The game will take place at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson feels disappointed to concede late goals but wants to prepare in the best possible manner for the next few matches.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Second Leg Football Match in IST.

"It's disappointing. We scored two goals but couldn't hold on to the lead. We are lacking a bit of consistency. There are a few issues but we have to keep going and prepare as well as we can," he said.

On being asked about the opponents, the head coach said he understands the importance of the match for both teams.

"They have a very good team, especially the foreign players. We have to be consistent if we want to get positive results. It's a big game for both of us. Hopefully, we can get a good result," Robertson concluded.

Mohammedan Sporting head coach Andrey Chernyshov wants to rectify mistakes in the coming games.

"When we started the campaign, people expected us to win matches. It's football. You can't win all matches. We made a few mistakes in the first half of the last game. In the second half, we tried to score but we were unlucky," the head coach said.

Aizawl FC meet Sreenidi Deccan FC

=====================

In Naihati, former champions Aizawl FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC, the former hoping to go all out in what is a must-win game for them.

Only three points will give the former champions any chance of making the top seven. They kept their hopes alive after a solid 2-0 win over NEROCA FC last time out, which pleased coach Yan Law.

"We controlled the game and defended as a unit to keep a clean sheet. If we keep doing that, we'll continue picking up points."

The 18-year-old Ayush Dev Chhetri scored his second goal of the season and is quickly becoming a key member of the first team.

Sreenidi Deccan are returning to action after nine days and coach Fernando Santiago Varela welcomed the break.

Sreenidi's six-game unbeaten run came to an end against league leaders Gokulam Kerala as they went down 2-1.

NEROCA FC take on Rajasthan United

========================

NEROCA FC will face Rajasthan United FC in a crucial game which could have ramifications on who finishes in the top seven.

NEROCA head coach W. Khogen Singh believes his side did not play too badly in a 0-2 defeat to Aizawl in their last outing, having failed to utilise most of their chances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)