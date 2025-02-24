Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Mohun Bagan have etched their name in history, becoming the first-ever team to successfully defend the League Winners' Shield. But they are not stopping there.

After falling short in the ISL final last year with a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC here at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Mariners are determined to complete a historic double by clinching the ISL Cup this time.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: UPW Opt to Field First, Check Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Coach Jose Molina is focused on the challenge ahead.

"We are trying to win the two matches remaining in the season and even preparing for the Cup, because we cannot think the season is finished just yet. We still have a semifinal, hopefully, a final, and maybe even a Super Cup later,” Molina said, as his team gears up for their next match against Mumbai City FC on March 1.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Campaign in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is Over, Says Captain Mohammad Rizwan After Defeat to India (Watch Video).

Mohun Bagan's season has been nothing short of extraordinary. With an unassailable 52 points and two games still to play, they have shattered records along the way — first team to surpass 50 points in an ISL season, most wins (16) in a single campaign and a league-record 14 clean sheets, setting a new defensive benchmark.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has been instrumental, keeping the clean sheets, double than his nearest competitor Phurba Lachenpa (7). Kaith also became the first goalkeeper in ISL history to reach 50 career clean sheets.

At home, the Mariners have been nearly unbeatable, setting a record with 10 home wins in a single season.

"16 wins — it has been amazing. I am really grateful to everybody and, of course, to the fans. Our goal is to make the fans happy and today they are the happiest fans around the world," Molina hailed.

"The support of the owner and management is really important for the coach. To win a trophy, you need to be a team. It's not only about having 11 players, everybody has to feel important inside the team,” Molina said after their 1-0 victory against Odisha FC here on Sunday.

Not only have Mohun Bagan been defensively resolute, they have also been the league's most prolific attacking side with the most goals scored this season (43).

Their attack has been led by a mix of defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Captain and defensive mainstay Subhasish Bose has set a new standard for goal-scoring defenders, netting six times — eclipsing Mourtada Fall's previous record of five in 2019-20.

Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have been effective from the wings, contributing a combined 14 goals, while Lalengmawia Ralte has been the heartbeat of the team at the centre, averaging 47 passes per game at 83 per cent accuracy and making 45 tackles — the third-highest this season.

The top two teams automatically advance to the ISL Cup semifinals, while the third-to-sixth-placed teams play a single-elimination match to determine the remaining semifinalists.

The two-legged semifinals take place over two weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)