New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jamie Maclaren acknowledged that the Mariners' unwavering support throughout the campaign played a pivotal role in the team winning the Indian Super League (ISL) double for the first time in the club's history.

Maclaren joined the Kolkata giants ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the expectations were high from the blockbuster signing. The Australian international, despite battling against an injury in the earlier games, scored 12 goals in his debut ISL season and was the top scorer for the Mariners, as per the press release from ISL.

Great movement, precise headers, sharp footwork in the final third -- Maclaren was a complete package in the forward line. The MBSG striker racked up two assists, created 16 chances, won 31 duels, while maintaining a 34.29% goal conversion rate. But the most important aspect that he brought to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant setup was scoring when it mattered the most.

"I'd like to think that I stood up when I was needed. I did it in the final, scoring the winner. I dreamt of those moments and eventually did that, and winning the double was super special with a great bunch of people, from the city, the staff, and the fans," he told MBSG TV in an interview.

While quizzed about his favourite goal wearing the MBSG jersey, Maclaren picked two different strikes for different reasons.

"From an emotional point of view, I would say the final because it was such a big game. It wasn't a screamer goal, but it was my type of goal, where I sniffed out a chance. I just knew Greg (Stewart) was going to put it in the box, and I had to be ready. Teams were tired, and I was still relatively fresh to get that decisive moment. You could see in my celebration that I was just waiting for that moment all year. To do it in front of our fans was special," he shared.

"But from a quality point of view, I would say the goal in Kochi, where it took Vishal (Kaith), flicked on by Apuia. I touched it to Jason (Cummings); he flicked it over, and within four or five touches, we're in the back of the net. We've gone up 100 meters, and that's something that, in world football, you rarely see. So, for me to score that goal, it was a high-quality goal from start to finish, definitely one of my best goals in my whole career," he continued.

But when in Kolkata, there are no bigger goals than those scored in the Kolkata derbies, and Maclaren ticked that box too.

"Scoring in the derbies was special, and the first two goals were amazing, and they were in front of a very big crowd, and that's the big reason why I came, it's because of the crowd," he carried on.

The 31-year-old had a special relationship with the fans and thanked them for their warm reception every time he wore the Green and Maroon jersey.

"I just love knowing that I'm warming up to games, seeing the crowd cheering your name, and that just gives you that instant confidence where you're like, we need to produce for these guys because they work Monday to Friday hard at their jobs, and it's up to us to give them a bit of happiness, and we love that feeling knowing we can send them home happy, and we've done that several times this year," he said.

Maclaren shared his pleasure at playing in front of such an engaging crowd and believed that MBSG's rich legacy and enthusiastic supporters are the heart of this club.

"We're wearing a jersey that's quite heavy, and every time we put on the badge and put on those amazing colours, it means we're representing a lot of people, and that's something that not many clubs have in India but also around the world, and it's a very passionate fan base, and other than the World Cup, I haven't played in such a cracking atmosphere," Maclaren opined.

Despite a glorious season, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the team had to dig deep in moments. Maclaren felt the fans made the difference, helping the team get over the line in tricky games.

"Against Odisha FC, when we needed to get those three points to lock in the Shield. Dimi (Petratos) scored a great goal at home, and those sorts of moments you look at and you just think that these fans have really brought us over the line, and not too many teams can come to Kolkata and compete, and that's purely just because of the intimidation factor of our fans, 60,000-70,000 people supporting one team, chanting loud and cheering for us. So, we just want to produce for them, and they're giving us that extra power to push on late in the games," he concluded. (ANI)

