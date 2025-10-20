Santiago [Chile], October 20 (ANI): Yassir Zabiri striked twice in the first-half which helped his national team, Morocco clinched the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title on Sunday where they defeated the Argentina Football Team in the final on Sunday which was played in Santiago.

Morocco became only second African side to win the competition after Ghana in 2009, and are the first team to to beat Argentina in a U-20 World Cup final in 42 years, according to Olympics.com.

Man of the match Zabiri opened the scoring on 12 minutes before doubling the lead for Mohamed Ouahbi's men in the 29th, Morocco never looking back the rest of the way.

Six-times champions Argentina had been the overwhelming favourites, having won all six games leading up to Sunday's showpiece with 15 goals and two against.

But it was not meant to be on this evening for the Albiceleste, who had not lost in a U-20 World Cup decider since Mexico 1983 to arch-rivals Brazil.

Morocco's Othmane Maamma was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player, as per Olympics.com.

Benjamin Cremaschi (USA), Neyser Villareal (Colombia) and Lucas Michal (France) finished as joint top scorers with five goals apiece but Cremaschi went home with the Golden Boot after registering more assists.

Earlier in the group stage, Argentina topped Group D with three wins from three. The Argentina football team beat Nigeria, Mexico and Colombia in the knockout games to qualify for the final. They have netted 15 times so far and conceded just twice.

Meanwhile, Morocco also topped the Group C table with two wins from three games, including victories against former winners Spain and Brazil. They then beat the Republic of Korea, the United States of America and France on penalties in the knockout rounds to book a spot in the final. (ANI)

