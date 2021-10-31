Margao, Oct 31 (PTI) Indian Super League's defending champions Mumbai City FC kick-started their pre-season preparation with a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC on Sunday.

Playing their first match for the Islanders, Igor Angulo and Gurkirat Singh helped their team start the pre-season preparations on a winning note with goals in either half as they prepare for their ISL title defence.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Former Mumbai City striker Bart Ogbeche scored the equaliser for Hyderabad FC in the early minutes of the second half.

Mumbai City FC will play their second friendly match against Jamshedpur FC on November 4.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)