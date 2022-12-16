Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Lalengmawia Ralte struck twice as a rejuvenated Mumbai City FC eased past East Bengal 3-0 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Lalengmawia (26th, 59th) bagged a brace and Greg Stewart (50th) got on the scoresheet for the third time this season as the Torch Bearers failed to secure points in their 50th ISL game.

East Bengal's resistance broke in the 26th minute when Ralte skipped the offside trap and pounced on a clever through ball from Stewart before calmly slotting it past Kamaljit.

A little over five minutes later, Ahmed Jahouh's corner was volleyed onto the bar from close range by Fall.

Five minutes into the second half, Stewart established a two-goal cushion. The East Bengal defenders failed to close the midfielder down, as he fired the ball in from the edge of the box.

The Islanders made easy work of the third goal in the 59th minute. Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz played a series of quick passes in front of East Bengal's defence before Ralte bagged his second of the night.

In the dying minutes of the game, Vikram Singh went down in the box after a challenge from Jerry Lalrinzuala and the Islanders were awarded a penalty. Substitute Gurkirat Singh stepped up to take it but couldn't make it 4-0 for Mumbai City FC.

The win takes Mumbai City FC to the top of the table, two points clear of Hyderabad FC, while East Bengal FC remained eighth on the table with nine points.

The Islanders will take on Chennaiyin FC at home on December 25, while East Bengal will host Bengaluru FC on December 30.

