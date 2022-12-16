France and Argentina will play the summit clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to decide whether France will continue to be called the world champions or do we have a new order. Both the teams have played some fantastic football in the main event and showcased immense composure even when things got difficult out there in the middle. Having world class in their ranks has helped but it is the team spirit which has mattered most. Argentina have been the best international football team for the past two years or so while France was poor in Euro 2020, the last big tournament they participated in. La Albiceleste were crowned the Copa America champions which will give them huge confidence. The two teams have played each other 12 times in the past with Argentina having the edge with 6 wins, France winning 3 and 3 games ending in a draw. Lionel Messi Reacts to Journalist's 'Thank You Captain' Speech After Reaching FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video).

Let us look at the result of their last five matches:

France 4 Argentina 3 – 2018 – The two teams last played at the Round of 16 stage where France brought Jorge Sampoli’s terrible World Cup campaign to an end. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show with a brace.

France 0 Argentina 2 – 2009 – Goals from Jonas Gutierrez and Lionel Messi secured a win for Argentina in this international friendly where France failed despite having Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka and Franck Ribery in their ranks.

France 0 Argentina 1 – 2007 – Javier Saviola's 15th minute strike for Argentina was the only goal of this tie as Argentina beat France in a friendly.

France 2 Argentina 0 – 1986 – Jean-Marc Ferrari and Philippe Vercruysse scored in either side of the break to help France secure a convincing win over Argentina.

Argentina 2 France 1- 1978 – The two teams met at the 1978 FIFA World Cup where Daniel Passarella and Leopoldo Luque both scored to help Argentina win this group stage match.

Argentina and France do not often meet at the international level but their games have been quality and their latest meeting would be no difference.

