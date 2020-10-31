FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals scored a below par 110 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared six wickets between them.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast Of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Brief Scores: 110 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Trent Boult 3/21).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)