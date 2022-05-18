Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 18 (ANI): Mushfiqur Rahim on Wednesday became the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to score 5,000 runs in test cricket and also, the highest run-scorer for his side in the longest format of the game.

He accomplished this feat during his side's first test against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Two runs off a delivery by pacer Asitha Fernando on the fourth day of the match took the batter to this twin accomplishment.

He overtook stylish southpaw Tamim Iqbal to become the highest run-scorer of his side. Iqbal currently has 4,981 test runs. In 2015, Iqbal had taken overtaken former captain Habibul Bashar's tally of 3,026 runs to become the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in tests.

Having kicked off his career in 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer, currently playing in his 81st Test. He is also the longest-serving international cricketer from the country.

He has also made 6697 runs in ODIs and 1495 in T20Is.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh's first innings is in progress.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 449/7 in 162. overs (Tamim Iqbal 133, Mushfiqur Rahim 105, Kasun Rajitha 4/48) vs Sri Lanka 397 (Angelo Matthews 199, Dinesh Chandimal 66, Nayeem Hasan 6/105). (ANI)

