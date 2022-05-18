I-League champions Gokulam Kerala will be up against Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights in the opening game of the AFC Cup 2022. Gokulam Kerala became the first team to successfully defend the I-League title and they will be banking on that confidence during the game against ATK Mohun Bagan. These two sides are the only Indian teams participating in the AFC Cup 2022. For Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala Kick-Off Battle for Continental Glory.

The Asia's second-tier football competition features 38 teams and these teams are divided into ten groups. The final match of the AFC Cup 2022, also serves as a qualifier for 2023-24 AFC Champions League, takes place on October 22.

When Is Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

The AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be played at the Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata on May 18, 2022 (Wednesday). The clash has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan football match in the AFC Cup 2022 will be available on Star Sports network. Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla will provide the live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan game on TV in India.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2022 Match?

The Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash in the AFC Cup 2022 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website to watch the live streaming online of Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan. JioTV will also provide live streaming on the AFC Cup 2022 match.

