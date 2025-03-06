New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Indian Golf Union president Brijender Singh is not bothered about the litigation filed in the Delhi High Court by rival faction led by Harish Shetty, saying his group enjoys the support of the Sports Ministry and the international body, and his job is to promote the sport.

Due to infighting and fallout between Singh and former secretary-general Shetty, the IGU had two separate elections in December. While the ministry and the International Golf Federation gave recognition to the Singh faction, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) backed Shetty's group.

The IOA was also rapped by the ministry and IGF for interfering in the IGU elections.

Unhappy with the decision, the Shetty group then filed a litigation against the other group in the Delhi High Court. The first hearing of the case took place in March 3 with the next hearing scheduled for March 27.

"If I start wondering and working towards what is happening it doesn't help because ultimately the court is going to give the order. As of now, the court is telling us 'you are the right people, go ahead and do your job' and so we are doing our job.

"If tomorrow court tells me 'you are not the right people, somebody else is', I will step aside," said Singh during an event to share details on the Hero Indian Open, schedule to commence on March 27.

"My responsibility as the president of the incumbent council is to do an honest job and promote the game, and I am doing that. I am fulfilling all my responsibilities as a president because that is the mandate I have got from the ministry, International Golf Federation and even the court. So I am not too worried."

Meanwhile, the IGU, in collaboration with golf management firm K&A Golf, will host Super 6, a new initiative to promote the game at the grassroots level, on March 24 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

"It's a new concept to promote golf at the grassroots. The event will be held for Under-13 golf aspirants at the Arnold Palmer course at the DLF Golf & Country Club," Singh informed.

Singh also said that IGU is planning to take golf to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of the country by setting up excellence centres, holding coaching camps and events.

Elaborating further on the Super 6 event, IGU secretary SK Sharma said: "It is a demonstrative event, smaller version of 6-hole and then every hole. It is for beginners. 36 children from six states will be selected and divided among six teams. The event will finish in three hours and promote golf.

"If it becomes successful we will take it to other places in the country."

